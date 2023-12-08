Sukhu urges people to help martyrs' kin

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 7

Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Sukhu greeted people of the state on Armed Forces Flag Day and exhorted them to provide proper assistance to the families of these soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country. Sukhu said, “The youth of state have an important contribution in the Army and it was a matter of pride for the bravehearts of this small hill state that have been decorated with four Paramvir Chakras while valiantly protecting their motherland from external invasions.”

