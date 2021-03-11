Three-day tourism festival begins at Seraj

Tribune News Service

Mandi, June 11

Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh Thakur inaugurated a three-day tourism festival at Janjehli in the Seraj Assembly segment in the district today.

On the first day, the main attraction of the festival were the tableaux made by various mahila mandals.

Most these represented the art and culture of the area while others were on themes such as drugs and their ill-effects. A rangoli prepared by schoolchildren was an added attraction. Students of Horticulture College gave the message of environmental protection while the Health Department spread awareness regarding the Covid pandemic.

The minister, while addressing the gathering, said that Rs 2,250 crore was being spent on the development and expansion of tourism activities in the state. Under various projects, tourism infrastructure would be strengthened and steps for tourism promotion would also be taken, he added.

“To connect unexplored tourist places in the state, the government is developing tourism activities under the Nai Raahein, Nai Manzileen scheme. The state has immense potential to grow in the field of tourism,” he said.

The minister said that the work was underway to connect the state with a rail network. Tourism activities would also get a boost with the completion of the proposed airport in Mandi. He added, “About Rs 500 crore has been spent to provide pure drinking water to every household in the Seraj Assembly constituency. Besides, eight projects worth about Rs 60 crore have also been approved to provide irrigation facilities to the farmers of area.”