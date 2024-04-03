Three held with heroin in Mandi

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 2

The Mandi Police have arrested three persons in possession of 287 gm heroin during nakas as part of the strict security arrangements in view of the ensuing elections. A case was registered under the NDPS Act at the Balh police station. All the three accused were produced before the court.

