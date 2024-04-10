Tourism development ‘top priority’ of Himachal Pradesh govt: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Our Correspondent

Palampur, April 9

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that expansion and development of tourism industry in the state would be top priority of his government as this industry can provide maximum employment to youths.

Talking to media persons during his one-day visit to Kangra at Gaggal airport yesterday, the Chief Minister said there was vast tourism potential in the state which matched Switzerland in scenic beauty and climate.

Snow-capped peaks of majestic Himalaya ranges are visual treat. Lush green tea gardens, dense forests having pines and deodar trees, river and hills are enchanting. Promotion of the tourism in Himachal Pradesh is essential because the tourism industry can be an important revenue earner and also a good source of foreign exchange, Sukhu said.

He said the state government had planned to provide better facilities to the tourists. Facelift was being given to the state and national highways. Under this programme, the Kalka- Shimla and the Kiratpur- Mandi national highways had already been converted into four lanes while widening work was in progress on the Pathankot- Mandi and the Kangra-Shimla highways.

The Chief Minister said his government was worried about frequent traffic jams at important tourist places like Shimla, Manali, McLeodganj and Palampur. Therefore, the government had planned to install ropeways at these places so that increasing burden on roads could be reduced. Besides, efforts were being made to widen the roads for smooth flow of traffic.

He said there was manifold increase in the traffic on the state and national highways but because of difficult topography and forest lands involved, state government had been facing various bottlenecks in ensuring the road-widening projects.

The Chief Minister said if needed, the state would amend its tourism policy to attract more private agencies to develop tourism infrastructure and set up tourist resorts in the state.

