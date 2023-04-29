Warning against parking of vehicles on roadsides

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, April 28

SP Kangra Shallini Agnihotri, in an order issued here, has warned the residents of McLeodganj and other Upper Dharamsala areas against parking vehicles along roadsides. In the order, she has issued orders saying that the residents should stop parking their vehicles along roadsides. Otherwise, police will take action against the offenders under the Motor Vehicles Act.

The SP said that parking of vehicles on roadsides by residents often led to traffic jams during peak tourist season that was beginning in Dharamsala.

The Smart City Hotel and Restaurant Association has welcomed the decision of SP Kangra. Sanjeev Gandhi, general secretary of the association, said parking of vehicles along roadside caused traffic jams in the Upper Dharamsala areas, including McLeodganj, Dharamkot and Bhagsu. It was good that the police decided to act against people who park their vehicles on roadsides.