Were better off outside Smart City, rue villagers

Tribune News Service

Dharmsala, April 9

Residents of Sakoh, Ward 9 of the Dharamsala Municipal Corporation, today staged a dharna in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office here, alleging the lack of amenities in their area.

In a complaint to the DC, they alleged that the cleanliness system in their area was very bad. “Our village, Upper Sakoh, was much cleaner 10 years ago than what it is today under the Smart City project. The MC’s cleaning staff comes to our area only once or twice a week. They sweep the waste into a drain running along the road, turning it into a breeding ground for flies and mosquitoes,” the written complaint read.

It added that the permanent residents of the area, as a mark of protest, were boycotting the MC sanitation staff by not handing over garbage to them. “People from other areas make fun of us, saying our rural areas are much cleaner than your Smart City. The staff of the MC such as JE and supervisor never visit to take stock of the problems of our area,” the residents alleged in the complaint.

They further said it had been 8 to 9 years since their area was merged with the Municipal Corporation, but they do not have sewerage till date. Not even one streetlight was installed in the ward, the residents claimed.

The complaint further read that due to the lack of a playground, youths of the area had lost interest in sports and there were no other means with them to utilise their free time productively.

Villagers boycott sanitation staff

In a complaint to the DC, the villagers alleged that the cleanliness system of their area was very bad.

“Our village, Upper Sakoh, was much cleaner 10 years ago than what it is today under the Smart City. The MC’s cleaning staff comes to our area only once or twice a week. They sweep the waste into a drain running along the road, turning it into a breeding ground for flies and mosquitoes,” the written complaint read.

The complaint added that the permanent residents of the area, as a mark of protest, were boycotting the MC sanitation staff by not handing over garbage to them.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Dharamsala