What Our Readers Say: Save mandi’s drying deodar

A deodar tree at the Indira market complex in Mandi, which has begun to dry up, has brought to the fore the lack of interest of the municipal corporation towards beautifying the area. To save the tree and ensure the beauty of the area is maintained, the Mandi Municipal Corporation should remove the dry portion without any delay and take help from the forest department to save it. —Suresh Sharma, MAndi

Illegal dumping in Jungles

D ebris is being illegally dumped in the jungles of Junga on a daily basis, which is a matter of concern. Not only is this practice polluting the area, this illegal dumping has also increased the risk of blocking the flow of the water in the Ashwani Khad. The authorities concerned should take stern action to stop this practice at the earliest. —Ajay, Junga

Suni-Chandigarh bus must restart

T he Suni-Chandigarh bus service, which was discontinued during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, has not been restarted until now, which inconveniences the locals. Due to the non-availability of this service, commuters who want to visit Shimla and Chandigarh have to wait for other connecting buses, which is bothersome and leads to the wastage of the passengers’ time. The government should restart the bus service on this route at the earliest. —Dilip, Suni

