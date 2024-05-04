Will back candidates who will protect our interests: SKM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 3

Claiming that the MPs from the state did not raise the demands and concerns of horticulturalists and agriculturalists in Lok Sabha in the last 10 years, Sanyukt Kisan Manch (SKM) said that it would support the party and candidates who will protect the interests of fruit growers and farmers. In the last two general elections, the BJP had swept all four seats in the state.

“We will support the party and the candidate who will talk about the interest of the horticulturalists and farmers and will raise our demands and concerns in Parliament,” said Harish Chauhan, convener of Sanyukt Kisan Manch, in a press conference here on Thursday.

Key demands Implement MSP on all agriculture products as recommended by MS Swaminathan committee

Raise import duty on apple and other fruits to 100 per cent

Restoration of the proper budget for the Market Intervention Scheme; release of payment due to the growers under the scheme

Stop reduction in subsidy on fertilizers, pesticides, farm equipment and other farm inputs

Abolition of GST on all farm inputs and packaging material

Loans waiver for horticulturalists and farmers

“On the lines of Punjab and Haryana, the Sanyukt Kisan Manch could send its members in small groups to various places to urge fellow horticulturalists and agriculturalists to vote for the party and candidates who will work to safeguard our interests,” said Chauhan. The Sanyukt Kisan Manch is an umbrella body of several apple growers and stone fruit growers associations.

The SKM leaders came down heavily on Suresh Kashyap and Kangana Ranaut, the BJP candidates from Shimla Parliamentary constituency and Mandi Parliamentary constituencies, respectively. “Kangana Ranaut made such derogatory remarks against farmers during the farmer agitation. Today, she’s seeking votes from the same growers and farmers. She should at least apologise from the fruit growers and farmers before seeking their votes,” said Chauhan.

The Sanyukt Kisan Manch leaders pointed out that fruit economy of the state had come under massive threat due to imports and rising input costs. “The import duty needs to be raised to 100 per cent on apple and other fruits. Narendra Modi had promised to make it 100 per cent while campaigning for the 2014 Lok Sabha elections in the state. The promise remains unfulfilled,” said Sanjay Chauhan, co-convener of the SKM. The other major demands put forth by the SKM include restoration of budget for Market Intervention Scheme, removal of GST on farm equipment and fertilizers and other inputs and waiver of loans.

