 18-year-old UP girl held for beheading 2 minor sisters

18-year-old UP girl held for beheading 2 minor sisters

The minor girls, Surbhi and Roshni, were found with their throats slit

Photo for representation only.



IANS

Etawah, October 10

Uttar Pradesh's Etawah police have arrested an 18-year-old girl for allegedly beheading her two minor sisters -- aged six and four.

Surbhi and Roshni were found with their throats slit on Sunday night.

The incident took place at Bahadurpur village under Balrai police station area.

Anjali Pal has confessed to the crime.

Kanpur range IG Prashant Kumar, who is heading the probe, said: "We are trying to ascertain the motive."

The police have also questioned three men along with the accused woman in connection with the case registered under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (concealing evidence or giving false information) of the IPC.

"We are questioning her, and the reason behind the murder will be ascertained soon," Etawah SSP Sanjay Varma said. "We are also looking at the involvement of the three men."

Police said they have recovered the murder weapon -- a spade -- from the house, along with the clothes worn by the accused on Sunday. Forensic team found blood stains on the spade and the garments, washed ostensibly to get rid of the evidence.

The father Jaiveer, his wife Sushila, and their sons Nand Kishore, 12, and Kanhaiya, 8, were not present at home when the incident occurred, police said.

Initially, Anjali told the police that when she allegedly returned home, she saw her sisters' bodies in one room and their heads in another.

Jaiveer Pal, whose spade was recovered from the house, told the police that while he had used it in the morning, it appeared to have been cleaned, officers said. Police also found some clothes left outside to dry.

When questioned by the police, the accused gave contradictory explanations of her day's events, following which she was taken into custody.

"She finally admitted to the crime and was taken into custody on Monday," the police officer said. 

