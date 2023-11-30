41 tunnel workers airlifted to AIIMS-Rishikesh

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Mohan

Chinyalisaur (Uttarkashi), Nov 29

Fortyone workers, rescued from the Silkyara-Barkot tunnel, not only witnessed the breaking dawn on Wednesday but also savoured their maiden helicopter ride, bringing an end to their harrowing 17-day saga that commenced on Diwali morning.

Within hours after eduring over 400 hours in the darkness of the 2-km stretch of the tunnel, the workers encountered a series of life-altering firsts, including a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, comprehensive medical care at a specially established facility, and a luxurious ride aboard the Chinook helicopter that transported them from Chinyalisaur to Rishikesh.

They were airlifted in special Chinook helicopters, courtesy the Indian Air Force.

Bishavajit, one of the trapped workers, shared, “We were initially shocked by the incident, but the ongoing rescue efforts boosted our morale, and we remained remarkably optimistic.” The initial food shortages were addressed as rescuers supplied dry fruits, later upgrading to proper meals.

The workers were confirmed to be in good health. However, adhering to a Union Government advisory, they were transported to AIIMS, Rishikesh, for an extended 48-hour observation and thorough medical attention. After spending valuable time with the workers on Tuesday night, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami personally flew to Chinyalisaur on Wednesday morning to meet them. Before their airlift to AIIMS, Rishikesh, the CM provided each worker with a Rs 1 lakh cheque as financial assistance.

In a gesture of solidarity, the state government arranged for the workers’ return to their homes along with their family members.

Under medical observation for 48 hours

All 41 workers rescued from the Silkyara tunnel are doing fine and under medical supervision for 48 hours, Director of AIIMS, Rishikesh, Meenu Singh told The Tribune on Wednesday

“Their vitals are stable. Psychological counselling is also being done. They are all being regularly monitored, said Meenu, ex-head of telemedicine and pediatrics at PGI, Chandigarh

