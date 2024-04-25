AFT for contempt action against Defence Ministry

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 24

The Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) has approached the Delhi HC for initiation of contempt proceedings against the Ministry of Defence and Defence Accounts Department for failing to implement the its orders to pay enhanced pension to the widow of a soldier who was killed in a fratricide incident in 2015.

In February 2022, the AFT had granted liberalised family pension to the widow, with directions to comply with the order within four months, but release of pension is still pending despite repeated directions and the personal appearance of the Principal Controller of Defence Accounts before the AFT.

