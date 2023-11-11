Amit Shah: 168 border villages to be linked with roads

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 10

Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said in 2024, 168 unconnected border villages would be linked to roads, and electricity, telecommunication and health services would be provided to them.

Addressing the 62 Raising Day ceremony of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in Dehradun, Shah said the country could not remain safe without the development of facilities in the border areas. He said the average expenditure on the development of Indo-China border facilities before 2014 was Rs 4,000 crore per year, but in the last nine years, it has been increased to Rs 12,340 crore per year.

The minister said the Centre had increased the expenditure three times for building roads on the border, building border observation posts, ensuring facilities for soldiers and providing amenities to villages.

