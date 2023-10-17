Arindam Bagchi is permanent representative to UN

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: Arindam Bagchi, Additional Secretary in MEA, has been appointed as the next permanent representative of India to the UN and other international organisations in Geneva. tns

HC grants pre-arrest bail to Manpreet Badal

Chandigarh: Punjab’s ex-FM Manpreet Singh Badal was on Monday granted interim anticipatory bail by Justice Vikas Bahl of the Punjab and Haryana High Court in a corruption case. tns

Commercial pilot licence now valid for 10 years

New Delhi: Commercial pilot licences will now be valid for 10 years, with the government amending rules as part of efforts to further improve ease-of-doing business in the aviation sector.

#Manpreet Badal