Assembly bypolls: Ghosi registers lowest turnout

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 5

The first electoral showdown between the Opposition INDIA and ruling NDA at the bypoll at Ghosi in Uttar Pradesh turned out to be a damp squib with the seat recording the lowest voter turnout among the seven Assembly seats where bypolls were conducted today.

While Ghosi recorded a polling percentage of 49.42, the best turnout was recorded at Boxanagar in Tripura (86.34 per cent). Spread over six states, the outcome of the byelections to the seven Assembly seats are supposed to gauge the level of public support for the two warring political formations.

Dhupguri in West Bengal, Dumri in Jharkhand, Dhanpur in Tripura, Bageshwar in Uttarakhand and Puthuppally in Kerala are the other seats where the bypolls were held today. The results will be announced on Friday.

The Ghosi bypoll will have no bearing on the BJP government in the state. However, its outcome could be an indicator of what is in store for the 2024 election to the 543-member Lok Sabha.