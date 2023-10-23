 Banner at SP office hails Akhilesh as ‘future PM’; BJP says it is targeted at Opposition grouping : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Banner at SP office hails Akhilesh as ‘future PM’; BJP says it is targeted at Opposition grouping

Banner at SP office hails Akhilesh as ‘future PM’; BJP says it is targeted at Opposition grouping

Yadav has publicly expressed his unhappiness with Congress over the failure to arrive at seat-sharing arrangement in Madhya Pradesh

Banner at SP office hails Akhilesh as ‘future PM’; BJP says it is targeted at Opposition grouping

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. PTI file



PTI

Lucknow, October 23

A large banner describing Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav as the ‘future prime minister’ of the country has appeared outside the party office in the Uttar Pradesh capital, generating a buzz in political circles.

Asked about it, SP national secretary and spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary told PTI, “This is the feeling of the workers. What else can be said about this?”

The ruling BJP, however, described it as “Mungeri Lal ke haseen sapne (a pipedream)” of Yadav’s associates and an attempt to put pressure on other members of the INDIA opposition grouping.

During the last few days, Yadav has publicly expressed his unhappiness with the Congress over the failure to arrive at a seat-sharing arrangement in Madhya Pradesh.

“Hearty congratulations and best wishes on his birthday to the future Prime Minister of the country, respected Akhilesh Yadav ji,” the poster read, though Akhilesh Yadav’s official date of birth is July 1.

Besides the picture of Akhilesh Yadav, the poster also carries the picture of party state spokesperson Fakhrul Hasan ‘Chand’, who earlier in July on the birthday of the SP chief had put up a similar banner outside the SP office.

When asked if Akhilesh Yadav is a contender for the post of prime minister in the next Lok Sabha elections, Chaudhary said, “No, the party has never said so.”

Hasan, however, said that party workers had wanted SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav to be the prime minister of the country.

“Now we hope that Akhilesh Yadav will fulfil that dream,” he said.

“The route to the throne of Delhi goes through Uttar Pradesh and in this state, the Bharatiya Janata Party can be defeated only on the strength of SP.

“In such a situation, the parties included in the INDIA alliance should show big heart and make the SP chief a contender for the post of prime minister,” Hasan said.

Reacting to the poster, BJP spokesperson Avaneesh Tyagi said, “Akhilesh Yadav has been totally rejected by the people of Uttar Pradesh and has no base in other states as well.

“His allies are continuously parting ways with him and under such circumstances, these are nothing but Mungeri Lal ke haseen sapne’ of his associates that are never going to see the light of the day.”

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to return to power for the third time for which people have already made up their mind. This is only a pressure tactic of the SP in the INDIA grouping and has no meaning whatsoever,” Tyagi claimed.

Earlier in April this year, SP MLA from Lucknow-Central seat and former minister Ravidas Mehrotra had also said that Yadav should be a prime ministerial candidate.

#Akhilesh Yadav #BJP #Congress #Lucknow #Madhya Pradesh #Uttar Pradesh

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

High Court issues contempt notice to senior Defence Ministry officers, Army HQs for non-compliance of AFT orders on pension

2
World Cup 2023

Virat Kohli, Shami star as India end 20-year wait for win over New Zealand in ICC event

3
Punjab

Head constable 'beaten to death' in Punjab's Barnala

4
India

SC orders sale of Australia-based NRI's share in ancestral property after he abandons wife

5
Diaspora

Sikh man dies of injuries after being assaulted after minor car accident in New York

6
Jalandhar

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages

7
India Diplomatic row

Canadian meddling behind parity call: EAM

8
Punjab

Mohalgarh villagers in Patiala declared ‘tankhaiya’ following sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib

9
Entertainment

Actor Dalip Tahil sentenced to two-month jail in 2018 accident case

10
Himachal

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity

Don't Miss

View All
In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity
Himachal

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity

Elderly Sikh man dies after being repeatedly punched in US: Report
Diaspora

Sikh man dies of injuries after being assaulted after minor car accident in New York

From college ground to WC venue, D’sala stadium has come a long way
Himachal

From college ground to World Cup venue, Dharamsala stadium has come a long way

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages
Jalandhar

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages

Priyanka Chopra opens up on motherhood, unique challenges and joys she encounters daily raising Malti Marie
Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra opens up on motherhood, unique challenges and joys she encounters daily raising Malti Marie

Kajol falls at Durga Puja pandal, son Yug holds her tightly; video goes viral
Entertainment

Kajol falls at Durga Puja pandal, son Yug holds her tightly; video goes viral

Gurugram: MBA graduate used dating app to rob men
Haryana

Gurugram: MBA graduate woman used dating app to rob men

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess
India

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess

Top News

Israel-Hamas conflict: Israel mounts limited Gaza ground raids, puts hostage number at 222

Israel-Hamas conflict: Israel mounts limited Gaza ground raids, puts hostage number at 222

Hamas says its fighters engaged Israeli force infiltrating G...

Former India captain and legendary spinner Bishan Bedi dies at 77

Former India captain and legendary spinner Bishan Singh Bedi dies at 77

He was part of Indian cricket’s golden quartet of spinners w...

‘Even bad Constitution turns out to be good if those running it are good’: CJI Chandrachud quotes B R Ambedkar

'Even bad Constitution turns out to be good if those running it are good': CJI Chandrachud quotes B R Ambedkar

CJI makes the observation during his keynote address at an i...

Elderly Sikh man dies after being repeatedly punched in US: Report

Sikh man dies of injuries after being assaulted after minor car accident in New York

Jasmer Singh is attacked by 30-year-old Gilbert Augustin aft...

Wagh Bakri Tea Group scion Parag Desai dies after injury in freak mishap

Wagh Bakri Tea Group scion Parag Desai dies after injury in freak mishap

Desai had suffered a head injury after being attacked by str...


Cities

View All

12kg heroin smuggled through Pakistan seized by Punjab Police, one nabbed

Punjab Police seize 12 kg heroin smuggled from Pakistan

Amritsar: Farmers unhappy with Centre’s increased MSP

Inter-state arms smuggling gang busted, 3 arrested with 11 pistols

Amritsar MC elections unlikely by November 15

Amritsar MC launches anti-encroachment campaign to decongest city roads

2 armed men shoot at kabaddi player in Punjab’s Moga

2 armed men shoot at kabaddi player in Punjab’s Moga

Manpreet Badal fails to appear before Vigilance Bureau, seeks exemption due to backache

Anti-drug panel members thrash youth to death in Bathinda's Ghumman Kalan

78% groundwater unfit for human consumption in Bathinda: Study

3 shops built illegally on Pearls Group land demolished in Bathinda, 3 nabbed

9 months on, installation of solar plants yet to begin in Chandigarh

9 months on, installation of solar plants yet to begin in Chandigarh

Chaos near markets in Chandigarh, parking in govt schools underutilised

Upper age limit for appointing senior resident in PGI increased

Jatinder Pal Malhotra takes over as Chandigarh BJP president

Troupes from 40 nations showcase culture at Chandigarh University

Air quality in Delhi ‘very poor’, Environment Minister Gopal Rai calls meeting to review pollution control steps

Delhi Government identifies 8 more pollution hotspots, will use dust suppressants: Gopal Rai

Kangana Ranaut to burn Ravan effigy at Delhi's Lav Kush Ramleela

Delhi’s air quality ‘very poor’; weather, farm fires blamed

Kejri inaugurates Sarai Kale Khan flyover

Safety a concern for women in Delhi

Athaula man shot at by bike-borne assailants

Jalandhar: Athaula man shot at by bike-borne assailants

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages

Identity proof along with SGPC voter application form mandatory: Hoshiarpur DC

17 lives lost in wave of tragedies point to deeper social, economic malaise

Fire breaks out at 3-storey building

Lifts lying non-functional at Mother & Child Hospital

Lifts lying non-functional at Mother & Child Hospital

Order to close fair after 10 pm fumes contractor

Joyride takes turn for worse as youth flung on iron stairs at Dasehra fair, dies, 2 booked

Ward watch: Parking, traffic woes remain unaddressed in certain areas; authorities in slumber

SUV-borne miscreants attack bizman, loot Rs 5 lakh, laptop

Mohalgarh villagers in Patiala declared ‘tankhaiya’

Mohalgarh villagers in Patiala declared ‘tankhaiya’ following sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib

3 Patiala residents injured in accident in Himachal's Mandi district

Patiala residents protest mobile tower

Patiala DC, Asian Games winners felicitate local athletes

Health Minister attends sports event at Polo Ground