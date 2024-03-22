‘Blessings of 135 crore Indians with Arvind Kejriwal’: AAP’s Raghav Chadha on Delhi CM arrest

ANI

New Delhi, March 22

AAP leader and Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha has criticised the arrest of AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal saying that the person who gave free electricity to lakhs of families and arranged free bus services for women has been arrested.

The AAP leader claimed that the blessings and love of 135 crore Indians are with Arvind Kejriwal, who, as per the Chadha, “was arrested under a conspiracy.” The Enforcement Directorate arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the Delhi excise policy case on Thursday night, in which two senior AAP leaders are already in judicial custody.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities and money laundering in framing and implementing the Delhi excise policy case 2022, which was later scrapped.

In a video message posted on X, the AAP leader said, “The person who gave education to lakhs of children in Delhi, provided better and free treatment to its senior citizens, gave free electricity to lakhs of families, gave every household access to water, sent senior citizens to Teerth Yatra and arranged free bus services for mothers and sisters. Today that person, Arvind Kejriwal, has been arrested.”

“It was anticipated for a long time that Arvind Kejriwal ji would be arrested under a conspiracy. And it has been proven right. In this difficult situation, the love and blessings of 135 crore Indians are with Arvind Kejriwal ji,” he said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Minister and AAP leader Gopal Rai announced that the battle has begun and said that the Aam Aadmi Party will hold a nationwide protest against the “illegal” arrest of Arvind Kejriwal.

“If the BJP thinks that they can finish the Aam Aadmi Party and threaten the entire Opposition by arresting Arvind Kejriwal, then they are wrong...A battle has begun. We have decided that we will stage a protest at the BJP headquarters at 10 am...,” Rai said.

INDIA bloc parties came out in support of Kejriwal and criticised the BJP for using ED as a weapon against the Opposition. The Congress is also expected to join the AAP protests.

Opposition stalwart Sharad Pawar posted on X, “The arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal showcases the depth to which BJP will stoop for power. ‘INDIA’ stands united against this unconstitutional action against Arvind Kejriwal”.

On March 15, ED also arrested Bharat Rashta Samithi (BRS) leader and daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, in connection with its investigation into money laundering charges linked to the now-scrapped excise policy.

Two senior AAP leaders, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, are in judicial custody in the excise policy case. Sisodia, who was the then Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, was arrested by the CBI on February 26 following several rounds of questioning. On October 5, ED arrested Sanjay Singh, a Rajya Sabha member.

#Arvind Kejriwal #Raghav Chadha #Rajya Sabha