Canada curtails staff at its missions in India

New Delhi, April 12

Canada has reduced dozens of its Indian staffers posted in its missions in India, months after New Delhi forced Ottawa to downsize its diplomatic presence. A Canadian high commission spokesperson on Friday said the slashing of the size of Indian staff was necessary given the reduction of Canadian staff in the country.

The Trigger In Sept last year, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s alleged 'potential' involvement of Indian agents in killing of separatist Hardeep Nijjar

Rejecting charge, India then asked Ottawa to downsize its diplomatic presence in the country to ensure parity

"I can confirm that the government of Canada has implemented some staff reductions across our network of missions in India," the official said. "The decision to implement reductions across our network of missions in India was sadly necessary given the reduction of Canadian staff available to effectively manage and maintain in-country operations."

The spokesperson said the high commission expressed its sincere gratitude for the resilience, dedication and service of its local staff in India. “Canada will continue to deliver core services to Canadians in India. We also confirm that Canada's visa application centres in India are operating as normal,” the spokesperson added.

The ties between India and Canada came under severe strain following Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s allegations in September of a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on June 18 in British Columbia. New Delhi had rejected the charge.

