China has no biz renaming sites: US backs India on Arunachal

New Delhi, April 10

US Ambassador Eric Garcetti described Indo-US ties as “not an additive relationship but a multiplicative relationship” and criticised China for renaming places in Arunachal Pradesh.

Stating that China has no business renaming places that are part of India’s territory, Garcetti fully backed New Delhi and said its defence cooperation with Washington was reaching unprecedented levels so as to deter aggressive authoritarian rival countries. As two democracies, the US and India thought and felt alike about the threat posed by dictatorial regimes like that of China and that the convergence of values was the key factor driving Washington and New Delhi closer.

During an interactive session with students of the Sonepat-based OP Jindal University, Garcetti also took questions regarding comments made by US officials about internal developments in India. “The US is a unique democracy where every branch of government, the news media and civil society has its own views and opinions about different countries. These opinions are frequently aired publicly as part of the open American political system,” he explained.

Garcetti claimed that the US was ready to also take criticism from other countries as part of this liberal ethos. He also admitted that given the chaos in US presidential elections, Washington had “something to learn” from India on how to conduct smooth elections of much greater proportions.

Dr C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor of OP Jindal Global University, pointed out that US universities had attained the highest standards in the world and solved the most intractable problems facing humanity. “Hence, education is going to be a transformative driving factor in the US-India partnership,” he added.

Dean of the Jindal School of International Affairs Sreeram Chaulia pointed out that “the two countries were jointly combating shared adversaries and remaking the Indo-Pacific in a way that only allies do.”

