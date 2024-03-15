Congress asks Finance Minister Sitharaman to give details about donations and put an end to speculations

New Delhi, March 15
Congress has asked Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to disclose “who gave what to which political party” and put an end to speculations about the BJP government arm-twisting companies to make donations to the party.
‘The Finance Minister says that the link between the ED/CBI/IT raids on firms and their subsequent donations to the BJP are based on assumptions. If these ‘assumptions’ are untrue, then we invite her to release the full data of who donated how much to which political party. It will put an end to the discussion once and for all’, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.
‘It must be remembered that the Finance Minister is in charge of both the State Bank of India, which administers the #ElectoralBondScam, and the Enforcement Directorate, which enforces the Pradhan Mantri Hafta Vasuli Yojana’, Ramesh added.
Coordinator Gurdeep Singh Sappal attached to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, said State Bank of India (SBI) told Supreme Court on March 13, 2024 that a total of 22,217 electoral bonds were purchased.
But the data released today lists the details of only 18,871 bonds.
“Why are the details of 3,346 bonds not submitted by SBI?”, Sappal asked.
