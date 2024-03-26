Congress blames PM Modi for China's repeated claims over Arunachal Pradesh

New Delhi, March 26
Expressing concern about the recent Chinese claims over Arunachal Pradesh, Congress today squarely blamed the Modi government for "the Chinese belligerance".
"This is the 4th time in a month, that the Chinese, from its highest offices, have made completely ludicrous and farcical claims", Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge wrote on X.
Arunachal Pradesh is an inalienable, indistinguishable and inseparable part of India.— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) March 26, 2024
The Indian National Congress strongly condemns and opposes any idea of an iota of Chinese claims on Arunachal Pradesh.
This is the 4th time in a month, that the Chinese, from its highest… pic.twitter.com/UXVgr0kDRh
Kharge wrote China's record in making absurd claims by renaming places and redrawing maps of territories, belonging to other countries, is well known.
"Moving beyond partisan politics, we are together in protecting India's sovereignty and territorial integrity", the Congress president said.
Kharge said the "Chinese belligerence" was the result of PM Modi giving clean chit to China on Galwan on June 19, 2020, when 20 Indian soldiers sacrificed their lives for the nation.
Be it building villages at the border close to Arunachal Pradesh or be it kidnapping of Indians living near the borders, Modi Govt's 'Please China Policy' has endangered National Security in Arunachal, Kharge wrote.
"Apart from Ladakh, 'Modi Ki Chinese Guarantee' is being played out in Arunachal Pradesh. We still hope that the Modi Govt should come out with the strongest rebuttal to the Chinese on their pathetic claims" Kharge wrote.
The Congress wants peace and tranquillity at the borders, Kharge added.
