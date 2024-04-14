Congress: Clean chit to China insult to Galwan martyrs

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 13

Accusing the Narendra Modi government of “raining clean chits on China” with regard to its “aggression against India”, Congress on Saturday said “these statements” (giving clean chits to China) amounted to an insult to the fallen Indian soldiers in Galwan and legitimised Chinese claims over vast areas of land that Indian troops had access to until May 2020.

“The Centre has been raining clean chits on China for its aggression against India. After the Prime Minister’s public clean chit on June 19, 2020 and the Home Minister’s clean chit on April 9, 2024, comes a third clean chit from the External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar. Clearly, this is all orchestrated by the Super Sutradgar himself,” Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a statement.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#China #Congress #Narendra Modi