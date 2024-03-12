Congress holds second Central Election Committee meet to pick Lok Sabha nominees

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 11

The Central Election Committee (CEC) of the Congress held its second meeting here today to choose candidates for the Lok Sabha elections.

Besides Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, the meeting was attended by Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, CLP leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, senior leader Ambika Soni and other members of the CEC. The meeting discussed likely candidates for the Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and Assam. Jitu Patwari, chief of the Madhya Pradesh unit of the Congress, said candidates were today finalised for about 70 per cent seats of MP.

It is learnt that Nakul Nath, son of former Chief Minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath, will defend his Chhindwara seat. Phool Singh Baraiya may contest from Bhind, Arun Yadav from Khandwa, Siddharth Kushwaha from Satna and Priyavrat Singh from Rajgarh. Vaibhav Gehlot, son of former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, is expected to be given the party ticket from Jalore seat.

