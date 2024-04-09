Delhi excise policy scam: CBI questions BRS leader K Kavitha in Tihar Jail

New Delhi, April 9
The CBI has questioned BRS leader K Kavitha in connection with a Delhi excise policy-linked alleged corruption case in Tihar Jail where she is lodged after her arrest by the Enforcement Directorate, officials said Tuesday.
The agency was given permission by the special court to question her on the WhatsApp chats recovered from co-accused Buchi Babu’s phone and documents related to a land deal after which Rs 100 crore was allegedly paid to the Aam Aadmi Party in kickbacks to swing excise policy in favour of a liquor lobby.
The agency officials had gone to Tihar Jail on Saturday where she was questioned on these aspects of the case, sources said.
The court’s permission was mandatory to question her in Tihar Jail because she was in judicial custody.
Kavitha, daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, has been accused of being a key member of the “South Group”, which allegedly paid the ruling AAP in Delhi kickbacks of Rs 100 crore in return for a big share of liquor licences in the National Capital. She was sent to 14-day judicial custody last Tuesday.
The ED had arrested Kavitha, 46, from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on March 15.
The special court on Tuesday extended her custody till April 23 after she was produced before the court on the expiry of her judicial remand granted earlier.
