Delhi govt defers implementation of odd-even scheme

New Delhi, November 10
Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday said the odd-even car rationing scheme will not be implemented from November 13 to November 20 as there has been a significant improvement in Delhi's air quality due to rain.
Addressing a press conference here, he said the government will review the air quality situation after Diwali and a call on the odd-even scheme may be taken if there's a sudden dip in air quality.
Rai had earlier said the scheme will be implemented in the city after the Supreme Court reviews its effectiveness and issues an order.
On Tuesday, the apex court questioned the effectiveness of the Delhi government's car-rationing scheme, aimed at curbing vehicular pollution, and referred to it as "all optics".
Anticipating further deterioration of the air quality post-Diwali, Rai on Monday announced that the scheme, which permits cars to operate on alternate days based on the odd or even last digit of their registration numbers, would be enforced between November 13 and November 20.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab govt versus governor: ‘You are playing with fire’, Supreme Court tells governor
‘What your government is doing in Punjab is also defeating t...
India, US hold 2+2 dialogue; focus on expanding strategic ties, West Asia situation
The India-US '2+2' foreign and defence ministerial dialogue ...
Crop residue-burning in Punjab and other states has to be stopped, says Supreme Court
Was hearing a matter relating to the debilitating air pollut...
Overnight rain in Delhi brings relief from hazardous air quality
Delhi's AQI stands at 376 at 9 am, rapidly improving from 40...
NIA freezes Rs 1.34 crore seized from premises of Punjab-based drug smuggling accused
The heroin consignment purportedly from Afghanistan entered ...