New Delhi, March 17
The Election Commission on Sunday advanced the date of the counting of votes for the Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim assembly polls to June 2 from June 4.
The EC had announced earlier that the votes polled in the two assembly elections were to be counted on June 4 along with Lok Sabha poll votes.
But as the term of the two assemblies is ending on June 2, the date has been advanced, the EC said.
"There shall be no change in respect of schedule for parliamentary constituencies of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim," it noted.
Assembly polls are also being held in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha along with parliamentary elections.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP got Rs 6,987 crore through poll bonds; Future Gaming top donor for DMK
Future Gaming and Hotel Services donated Rs 509 crore to DMK
Gujarat govt taking strict action against perpetrators: MEA on attacks on foreign students
Local police say they arrested two men and are looking for m...
Youtuber Elvish Yadav arrested in Noida snake venom case, sent to judicial custody
Yadav, a winner of reality show Bigg Boss OTT, is later prod...
Election Commission advances counting date for Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim assembly polls to June 2
The EC had announced earlier that the votes polled in the tw...
Narendra Modi can't win elections ‘without EVMs': Rahul Gandhi
Says launched Bharat Jodo yatras to highlight issues troubli...