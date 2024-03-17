 Election Commission advances counting date for Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim assembly polls to June 2 : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Election Commission advances counting date for Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim assembly polls to June 2

Election Commission advances counting date for Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim assembly polls to June 2

The EC had announced earlier that the votes polled in the two assembly elections were to be counted on June 4 along with Lok Sabha poll votes

Election Commission advances counting date for Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim assembly polls to June 2

As the term of the two assemblies is ending on June 2, the date has been advanced.



PTI

New Delhi, March 17

The Election Commission on Sunday advanced the date of the counting of votes for the Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim assembly polls to June 2 from June 4.

The EC had announced earlier that the votes polled in the two assembly elections were to be counted on June 4 along with Lok Sabha poll votes.

But as the term of the two assemblies is ending on June 2, the date has been advanced, the EC said.

"There shall be no change in respect of schedule for parliamentary constituencies of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim," it noted.

Assembly polls are also being held in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha along with parliamentary elections. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Arunachal Pradesh #Lok Sabha #Sikkim


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s parents welcome baby boy

2
Punjab

Police party conducting raid attacked in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, constable killed

3
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

4
India

Disruptive forces at play in Punjab, says RSS report on farmers’ protest

5
India

BJP got Rs 6,987 crore through poll bonds; Future Gaming top donor for DMK

6
India

Gujarat govt taking strict action against perpetrators: MEA on attacks on foreign students

7
Himachal

Indigo announces new Chandigarh-Dharamsala flight

8
Comment

‘Arun Khetarpal story was waiting to be told’

9
Comment

Bhagat Singh, martyr and thinker

10
Himachal

Sukhu govt’s survival hinges on 6 Assembly bypoll results

Don't Miss

View All
Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals
Chandigarh

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals

Making political waves in Canada, US
Punjab

Malerkotla scions making political waves in Canada, America

Top News

Election Commission makes fresh electoral bonds data public

BJP got Rs 6,987 crore through poll bonds; Future Gaming top donor for DMK

Future Gaming and Hotel Services donated Rs 509 crore to DMK

International students at Gujarat University attacked for offering namaz in hostel; 2 hospitalised

Gujarat govt taking strict action against perpetrators: MEA on attacks on foreign students

Local police say they arrested two men and are looking for m...

Youtuber Elvish Yadav arrested by Noida Police in snake venom case

Youtuber Elvish Yadav arrested in Noida snake venom case, sent to judicial custody

Yadav, a winner of reality show Bigg Boss OTT, is later prod...

Election Commission advances counting date for Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim assembly polls to June 2

Election Commission advances counting date for Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim assembly polls to June 2

The EC had announced earlier that the votes polled in the tw...

Narendra Modi can't win elections ‘without EVMs': Rahul Gandhi

Narendra Modi can't win elections ‘without EVMs': Rahul Gandhi

Says launched Bharat Jodo yatras to highlight issues troubli...


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC proposes budget of ~456.61 cr for 2024-25

Amritsar MC proposes budget of Rs 456.61 cr for 2024-25

4 acquitted in 4-yr-old NDPS, Arms Act case

Finally, bridge comes up to mitigate sufferings of Gurdaspur villagers

Videoconferencing unit inaugurated at Central Jail

Huge quantity of lahan, illicit liquor recovered from Tarn Taran villages

Chandigarh goes to Lok Sabha polls on June 1

Chandigarh goes to Lok Sabha polls on June 1

Chandigarh Mayor, MP divide to fore at MC events

Healthcare workers at risk of Hepatitis B infection: PGI study

Panchkula MC may allow registration of only sterilised banned dogs

Mohali district’s total electorate 7,90,499

Supreme Court to deliver verdict on Satyendar Jain’s bail plea on Monday

Supreme Court to deliver verdict on Satyendar Jain’s bail plea on Monday

Excise policy case: Day after relief from court, ED issues fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on March 21

ED summons Arvind Kejriwal in another money-laundering case linked to Delhi Jal Board

‘Fake’ case linked to Delhi Jal Board, says AAP leader Atishi on ED summons to Kejriwal

Lok Sabha poll: Delhi to vote in single phase on May 25

Police party conducting raid attacked in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, constable killed

Police party conducting raid attacked in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, constable killed

DC Sarangal asks officials to implement poll code strictly

28 new vehicles added to cops’ fleet

Man held with foreign revolver

Ban on carrying weapons, firearms in Hoshiarpur district

Poll code enforced in district; LS elections on June 1 in state

Poll code enforced in district; LS elections on June 1 in state

Civic body starts removing illegal political ads from city

Forging passports for criminals: Staffer of Civil Surgeon’s office, cop among three detained from Patiala

A first: Admn to take care of leprosy patients, kin

14-year-old girl ends her life

Gold, diamond jewellery worth Rs 5 crore seized from private vehicle in Patiala

Gold, diamond jewellery worth Rs 5 crore seized from private vehicle in Patiala

Quantum physicists share ideas

Justice Gurbir Singh inspects courts at Fatehgarh Sahib

Fatehgarh MLA lays stones for Rs 6-crore works

PPS Nabha students visit NIPER