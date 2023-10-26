Envoys 'assured of safety', India restarts visa services in Canada

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, October 25

Faced with mounting demands to enable travel from Canada, India on Wednesday announced the resumption of several types of visa services from its High Commission in Ottawa and other consulates in the country from October 26.

Select categories Visa services that’ll resume relate to entry, business, medical and conferences

Emergency situations will also be dealt with by High Commission and consulates

Move may encourage Canada to revoke suspension of in-person services at its consulates in India

The government said the decision on the resumption of visa services was taken after Canada put some measures in place that has assured Indian diplomats of their safety and security.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, while speaking at a seminar on Sunday, had indicated resuming visa services in Canada “very, very soon” provided India was convinced that its diplomats in Canada would come to no harm. The types of visa services that will be resumed relate to entry, business, medical and conferences. In addition, emergency situations will also be dealt with.

However, discord remains between India and Canada with Jaishankar alleging 41 diplomats posted in India were expelled because of interference in India’s affairs. This was anticipated to slow down normalisation of visa issuance by both sides for some time, sources had said. Some of the impending revelations relate to Canadian diplomats issuing travel documents to certain elements in India.

The latest move may encourage Canada to revoke the suspension of in-person services at its consulates in India.

#Canada