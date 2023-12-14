Focus now on BJP’s Mysuru lawmaker

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 13

Although Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla did not identify the MP on whose signatures two visitors entered the Lok Sabha public gallery and breached the House security on Wednesday, it was clear that the intruders had entered after getting signatures from BJP’s Mysuru MP Prathap Simha.

Sources close to Simha said the MP knows accused Manoranjan D who hails from his constituency.

Sources said the MP did not know the second accused Sagar Sharma whom Manoranjan introduced as a friend. It is learnt that Simha’s office facilitated three passes for visitors’ entry to the LS on Wednesday and all three sought the entry saying they wanted to see the new Parliament.

While two people entered, the third, a woman, was sent back as she was carrying a child whose name was not on the papers given by Simha’s office. It is learnt that Manoranjan often visited Simha’s office and the MP knew him.

Simha (47) is a two-term Lok Sabha MP from Mysuru (elected in 2014 and 2019 with progressively better victory margins).

