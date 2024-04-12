 Four Indian-origin men get 122-year prison term for murdering delivery driver in UK : The Tribune India

  • India
  Four Indian-origin men get 122-year prison term for murdering delivery driver in UK

Four Indian-origin men get 122-year prison term for murdering delivery driver in UK

Delivery driver Aurman Singh was killed in Berwick Avenue area of Shrewsbury, western England, in August last year

Four Indian-origin men get 122-year prison term for murdering delivery driver in UK

Photo for representational purpose only.



PTI

London, April 12

Four Indian-origin men in their 20s, who were found guilty of the murder of a 23-year-old delivery driver, also of Indian heritage, were on Friday sentenced to a total of 122 years’ imprisonment.

Aurman Singh was pronounced dead at the scene when the local West Mercia Police attended reports of an attack in the Berwick Avenue area of Shrewsbury, western England, in August last year and went on to arrest four men on suspicion of murder.

Arshdeep Singh, 24, Jagdeep Singh, 23, Shivdeep Singh, 27, and Manjot Singh, 24, were found guilty of murder with weapons including an axe, hockey stick and shovel.

They were each sentenced to life imprisonment, with a minimum term of 28 years behind bars.

A fifth Indian-origin man, Sukhmandeep Singh, 24, believed to be the “inside man” who sent information about Aurman’s deliveries on the day he was murdered and found guilty of manslaughter was handed a 10-year sentence.

“I am pleased that significant sentences have been handed to these men for the brutal murder of Aurman Singh. These five men are dangerous individuals who will now serve a considerable sentence in prison where they cannot cause further harm to the wider public,” said Detective Chief Inspector (DCI) Mark Bellamy of West Mercia Police, who led the murder investigation.

“Aurman’s family have understandably been left shattered when he was tragically killed in a planned and brutal attack in Shrewsbury, and my thoughts and condolences remain with them. Today’s sentence should send a strong message to those who think they can come into our towns and cities to commit violent crime that we will not stop in our efforts to find them and put them before the courts,” he said.

The sentencing hearing at Stafford Crown Court was presided over by Judge Kristina Montgomery, who described the case as “a very public execution”, in which Aurman had been left to die at the side of the road.

It followed the five men’s conviction last month at the end of a six-week trial at the same court.

Aurman’s family stated that there are no words that could ever explain the impact the tragedy has had on their lives.

The statement issued through the police reads: “Today a mother will grow old without her son. A sister will grow up without her brother. We don’t want what has happened to us to happen to another family.

“It is an unbearable loss for us which has changed our lives. My daughter and myself will be living our lives for the sake of it but our happiness and the will to live is not there.

“We would like to thank the police for conducting their investigation diligently and supporting us through this tough time.”

West Mercia Police described it as a complex investigation, which involved forces across the country. Earlier, the police said that no evidence emerged that would clearly explain a motive behind the brutal attack on Aurman Singh throughout the trial.

