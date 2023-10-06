 Garcetti raises G20 in J-K to defend envoy’s PoK visit : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Garcetti raises G20 in J-K to defend envoy’s PoK visit

Garcetti raises G20 in J-K to defend envoy’s PoK visit

Garcetti raises G20 in J-K to defend envoy’s PoK visit


Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, October 5

India has raised its concerns with the US side regarding its Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome visiting Pakistan-occupied Kashmir for an unusually long six days.

For diplomatic parity with Canada: India

Confirming reports that it has sought a reduction in Canada’s diplomatic staff strength here, the MEA on Thursday said it is engaged in discussions with Ottawa on the issue of ensuring parity in its diplomatic presence in India.

India has also raised the matter about subsequent observations by US envoy to India Eric Garcetti likening Blome’s visit with that of US representatives visiting J&K for G20 meetings.

“Our position on the entire UT of J&K being an integral part of India is well known. We would like to urge the international community to respect our sovereignty and territorial integrity,” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday at a media briefing when asked about Blome’s visit and Garcetti’s remarks regarding the visit.

MEA concerned over remarks

It’s not my place to react to US envoy in Pakistan but I know we have obviously had parts of our delegation in J&K during the G20 as well. Eric Garcetti, us envoy to india

Blome’s visit, which sources had then argued was private, was followed by that of UK Labour MP Andrew Gwynne, who called for a plebiscite in J&K. Blome’s official nature of the visit came out after a video emerged of him interacting with Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Deputy Speaker Sadia Danish and legislator Rani Sanam Faryad. “I think I would just repeat what I have been saying about visitors. We would request the international community to respect our sovereignty and territorial integrity. You know our position on the areas of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and how we look at the entire UT as an integral part of India. That would be my comment on India,” Bagchi said. US envoy to India Eric Garcetti further stoked the controversy when he likened Blome’s visit to PoK to his delegations visiting Kashmir for G20 meetings. “It’s not my place to react to the US Ambassador in Pakistan but I know he’s been there before and we have obviously had parts of our delegation in J&K during the G20 as well,” he observed. “We don’t think the two situations are equivalent,” said Bagchi when asked about the attempted equivalence by Garcetti.

US junks ‘ties may worsen’ report

The US embassy has dismissed an American media report that said Eric Garcetti had told his India team that relations between India and the US could get worse over Canada row.

Meanwhile, the US embassy here has dismissed an American media report that said Garcetti had told his India team that relations between India and the US could get worse for a time because of New Delhi’s diplomatic spat with Canada. The embassy said Garcetti was working to “deepen the partnership between the people and governments of the US and India”.

#Canada #G20 #Kashmir #Pakistan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Shikhar Dhawan granted divorce from Aesha Mukerji on grounds of cruelty by wife

2
Punjab

Punjab CM calls emergency Cabinet meeting; okays appointment of Gurminder Singh as new AG

3
Diaspora

British-Sikh man arrested at London pro-Khalistan protest over Indian mission attack

4
Punjab

Gurminder Singh appointed as Advocate General of Punjab

5
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Private vehicles used as bike taxis, 24 challaned

6
Delhi

Sisodia bail hearing: Supreme Court grills CBI, ED; asks how money laundering case made out against AAP leader

7
Punjab

SYL: Punjab will not give single drop of additional water to any state, says CM Mann

8
Amritsar

Amritpal Singh denied access to lawyer, kin, Akal Takht, SGPC raises concern

9
India

India insists Canada must reduce its diplomatic staff

10
Haryana

High Court grants bail to HCS officer

Don't Miss

View All
3 Punjabi-origin NRIs enter Canada’s Manitoba Assembly
Punjab

Canada: 3 Punjabi-origin NRIs enter Manitoba Assembly

Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple again
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi visits Amritsar's Golden Temple for second day; serves 'langar'

Mother’s pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother
Sports

Mother's pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

Top News

Delhi excise policy scam: ‘Where is money trail?’ SC turns the heat on ED

Delhi excise policy scam: ‘Where is money trail?’ SC turns the heat on ED

Court asks why PMLA if Sisodia hasn’t used proceeds

ED gets Sanjay’s 5-day custody

ED gets Sanjay’s 5-day custody

Not a drop to share with other states: Mann

Not a drop to share with other states: Mann

After Cabinet nod, Guv clears Gurminder Singh as new AG

Garcetti raises G20 in J-K to defend envoy’s PoK visit

Garcetti raises G20 in J-K to defend envoy’s PoK visit

Gold rush: Archers hit mark twice, Dipika-Harinder smash it in squash

Gold rush: Archers hit mark twice, Dipika-Harinder smash it in squash


Cities

View All

One nabbed for running fake de-addiction centre

One nabbed for running fake de-addiction centre

AAP hits streets over ED action on MP

Seven teachers appointed on fake papers, L-G orders probe

Man duped of Rs 5 lakh over promise of job

Man attempts to courier opium to US, booked