Indian Government asks citizens not to travel to Israel, Iran

New Delhi, April 12

The government on Friday asked its citizens to avoid traveling to Iran and Israel till further notice. In an advisory, the MEA also asked people who are currently in Iran or Israel to contact Indian embassies and register.

“In view of the prevailing situation in the region, all Indians are advised not to travel to Iran or Israel till further notice. All those who are currently residing in Iran or Israel are requested to get in touch with the Indian embassies there and register themselves,” said the MEA advisory.

“They are also requested to observe utmost precautions about their safety and restrict their movements to the minimum,” added the statement.

The advisory comes at a time when Indian workers are being sent to Israel in batches to replace Palestinian workers who have been banned from entering the country after the Hamas’ October 7 attacks. One Indian has been confirmed as killed in firing from across the Israeli border. The government puts the figures of Indians in Israel at 18,000 with not many opting to return when evacuation operations were launched after the Hamas attacks.

