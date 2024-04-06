India, Pakistan meddled in poll: Canadian intelligence agency

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 5

The governments of India and Pakistan had tried to interfere in Canada’s federal elections in 2019 and 2021, Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) has said.

In 2021, India had “intent to interfere and likely conducted clandestine activities, including using an Indian government proxy agent in Canada”,’ reported the local media about a unclassified summary released by the CSIS. Pakistan also “tried to clandestinely influence Canadian federal politics with the aim of furthering its interests”, claimed the summary. Many references to India have been redacted, but one portion states that “Indian officials have utilised a network of contacts to monitor Canada-based individuals that are of interest to the Government of India.”

