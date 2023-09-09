Jairam Ramesh: Govt must stop data suppression

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September8

The Congress on Friday said the Narendra Modi government must stop suppression of data.

Jairam Ramesh, AICC general secretary (communication), also demanded an updated national caste census and asked the Modi government to stop opposing state-level caste census efforts.

“Without establishing the count, categorisation and characterisation of the OBC population, it is impossible to ensure adequate development and social justice for all Indians,” Ramesh said.

