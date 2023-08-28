Jio 5G on track to cover entire country by December; JioAirFiber to be launched on September 19: Mukesh Ambani

PTI

New Delhi, August 28

Reliance Jio’s 5G services marks the fastest-ever rollout of this scale anywhere in the world, and the company is “on track” to cover the entire country with the ultra high-speed network by December this year, RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani said on Monday.

JioAirFiber will be launched on Ganesh Chaturthi, September 19, Ambani said at the 46th AGM of Reliance Industries.

Jio customer base has crossed 450 million. Its 5G network covers 96 per cent of towns and the company is on track to cover the entire country by December.

“Jio’s overall customer base has now crossed the milestone of 450 million subscribers, reflecting a year-on-year revenue growth of over 20 per cent,” he said.

The per-user data consumption on Jio’s network has surged, with the average user now consuming over 25 GB every month.

Ambani said that Jio was launched seven years ago with a mission to transform India into a Premier Digital Society, and added “we have invested our heart and soul into building a Digital Public Infrastructure which the entire world has begun to admire”.

Jio has been the main catalyst of New India’s spectacular digital transformation, he asserted.

#5G services #Mukesh Ambani