Modi: Turned down KCR's offer of friendship between BJP, BRS

Shubhadeep Choudhury
New Delhi, November 27
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) was snubbed by him when he made efforts to strike a friendship with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
While addressing an election rally at Mahbubnagar in Telangana on Monday, the Prime Minister said KCR, having realised the BJP’s growing strength in Telangana, met him in Delhi and broached the subject of joining hands with the BJP. “But the BJP can never work against the wishes of the people of Telangana,” the Prime Minister said and added that he turned down KCR’s request.
Modi said his rejection of KCR’s offer turned the BRS supremo into a bitter rival who would never lose an opportunity to attack him. “Modi will never let BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi led by KCR) anywhere near the BJP. This is Modi’s guarantee,” the Prime Minister said.
Referring to KCR as “the farmhouse CM”, Modi said BRS would be defeated and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would be declared victorious when the results of the Telangana Assembly elections are announced on December 3.
“The people of Telangana have made up their mind to oust the BRS government which has become known for scams and nepotism,” Modi said. The first BJP government in Telangana would be headed by a Chief Minister from the Backward Classes, Modi said and asserted that victory of BJP in the November 30 elections was a certainty.
The PM said the BJP would liberate Telangana from the “despotic and corrupt rule” of the BRS and ensure all round-development of the state. The Prime Minister alleged that the old secretariat building was demolished due to KCR’s “superstitious” nature. “Telangana is known for its rich traditions and technological prowess. But Rao is a farm believer in superstitions”, Modi said.
Those responsible for scams in irrigation, education and other spheres, land mafia, question paper leaks and other acts of omission and commission during the BRS rule would not be spared, Modi said.
BJP CM to be from backward classes: PM
