Narendra Modi most successful Indian PM, greatest global leader, says Mukesh Ambani

PTI

Gandhinagar, January 10

Narendra Modi is India’s most successful Prime Minister and the greatest global leader of current generation, billionaire Mukesh Ambani said, on Wednesday, as he flaunted his group Reliance Industries’ Gujarati heritage and its over USD 150 billion (Rs 12 lakh crore) investment in the last 10 years.

With Prime Minister Modi on the dias, Ambani termed the biennial Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit—which was conceived when Modi was chief minister of the state two decades back—as “the most prestigious investor summit in the world”.

“Our beloved leader has emerged as the greatest global leader of our times. And he is Shri Narendrabhai Modi, the most successful prime minister in India’s history,” said the head of India’s most valuable company Reliance Industries Ltd.

He went on to state that when Modi speaks, the whole world not only listens, but applauds.

“My friends abroad ask me, what is the meaning of the slogan that millions of Indians are chanting: Modi hai to mumkin hai?”

“I tell them, it means, India’s prime minister makes the impossible possible with his vision, determination, and execution! They agree, and also say, ‘Modi hai to mumkin hai!” he said.

Flaunting his Gujarati roots, Ambani said, “I am a proud Gujarati” and “Reliance was, is, and will always remain a Gujarati company.”

“When foreigners think of new India, they think of new Gujarat. How did this transformation happen?”

“Because of one leader, most respected Shri Narendrabhai Modi ji,” he said.

The coming generations, he said, would “indeed be thankful to Prime Minister Modi for being both a nationalist and an internationalist”.

“You have laid a solid foundation for ‘Vikasit Bharat’ - India as a fully developed nation in Amrit Kaal. No power on earth can stop India from becoming a USD 35 trillion economy by 2047 (from under USD 3 trillion now). And as I see Gujarat alone will become a USD 3-trillion economy,” he said.

As chief minister of Gujarat, Modi used to say ‘Bharat ke vikas ke liye Gujarat ka vikas (Gujarat’s development for India’s development), making Gujarat, the country’s growth engine,” he said. “Now as prime minister of India, your mission is - duniya ke vikas ke liye Bharat ka vikas (India’s development for the good of the world). You are working on the mantra of global good and making India, the world’s growth engine.”

The story of Modi’s journey from Gujarat to the global stage in just two decades is nothing short of a modern epic, he said. “The Modi era would take India to new summits of prosperity, progress, and glory.”

Ambani said his oil-to-telecom conglomerate invested over USD 150 billion in creating world-class assets and capacities across India in the last 10 years. Of this, more than one-third has been invested in Gujarat alone.

