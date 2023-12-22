No ‘tonal shift’ in relations with Canada, our stance firm: India

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, December 21

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has maintained that the Government’s position is “quite consistent” with regard to terrorism-related concerns between India and Canada.

Space given to terrorists core issue The space given to terrorists, separatists and anti-Indian elements in Canada is the core issue. Whether they have noted a shift or not, our position has been consistent. Arindam Bagchi, MEA Spokesperson Quad has deepened Indo-US ties The US has deepened its partnership with India in 2023 and elevated cooperation with it through the Quad along with Japan and Australia, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said, adding Washington’s partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region had never been stronger.

“Whenever this issue is raised, we have highlighted how we see the problem. The core issue is the space given to terrorists, separatists and anti-Indian elements in Canada. Whether they have noted a shift or not, our position has been consistent,” responded MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi at a media briefing when asked to react to Canadian PM Justin Trudeau stating that there has been a “tonal shift” in the Indian Government’s stance on alleged extra-territorial assassinations after the US unsealed an indictment relating to an alleged assassination plot against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

“We hope they will take action against such elements misusing the freedom of speech and expression in that country,” added Bagchi.

In a year-end interview to a Canadian news channel, Trudeau had said Ottawa did not want to enter into a diplomatic standoff with India regarding the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. “I think there is a beginning of an understanding that they can’t bluster their way through this and there is openness to collaborating in a way that perhaps they were less open before,” he said.

