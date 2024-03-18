Numerous firms keen on investing in India: Swiss official

PTI

New Delhi, March 17

A number of companies from Switzerland, including chocolate-maker Barry Callebaut Group, and technology group Bühler are interested in investing in India, Swiss State Secretary for Economic Affairs Helene Budliger has said.

Budliger said HESS Green Mobility intends to manufacture around 3,000 electric buses in India by 2025, equating to an investment of USD 110 million over the next six to eight years.

Chocolate-maker Barry Callebaut Group is set to make its third manufacturing facility in India operational by 2024, bringing its investment in India over the past five years to more than USD 50 million, she said in an email interview. Similarly, the Swiss technology group Bühler intends to invest an additional USD 23 million over the next two to three years to mark the 30th anniversary of Bühler India.

#Switzerland