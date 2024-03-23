 On Bhutan visit, PM announces Rs 10K cr for infra development : The Tribune India

PM Narendra Modi with King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck (R) after receiving the ‘Order of the Druk Gyalpo’ in Thimphu. PTI



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, March 22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced doubling of Indian support for Bhutan’s 12th Five-Year Plan to Rs 10,000 crore and assured that the development support would further the “transformative partnership” with the development of infrastructure and ensuring connectivity in its broadest form, including road, rail, air and digital connectivity.

PM Modi arrived in Bhutan on Friday morning in a surprising reversal of the decision to put off the visit a couple of days earlier.

Besides calling on Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, PM Modi also received an audience with the fourth King of Bhutan, Jigme Singye Wangchuck.

India and Bhutan also inked several pacts, the most prominent being the finalisation of an MoU on establishment of rail links between two nations. They also signed pacts in the fields of energy, trade, digital connectivity, space and agriculture. The PM held talks with his counterpart Tshering Tobgay and discussed ways to take them to new levels as they renewed their commitment to the special and unique India-Bhutan friendship.

“To fulfil your goals, India stands with you for BB — Brand Bhutan and Bhutan Believe. I assure you that the upcoming five years will give a new energy to our relations. We will work to create avenues in the connectivity, infrastructure, trade and energy sectors,” he said.

He also appreciated the King’s vision of the Gelephu Mindfulness City, which he said would lead to economic prosperity and development in Bhutan in a sustainable manner and further strengthen economic and investment linkages between India and Bhutan. The PM was also honoured with a private dinner by the King. Earlier, he was accorded a red carpet welcome at the airport with the Bhutan PM to receive him. The route from the airport to Thimphu city was lined with people welcoming PM Modi. Several institutions were closed in honour of the PM’s visit.

Receives nation’s highest honour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday became the first foreign head of government to receive Bhutan’s highest civilian honour. King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck conferred the ‘Order of the Druk Gyalpo’ on PM Modi. As per ranking and precedence established, the Order of the Druk Gyalpo was instituted as the decoration for lifetime achievement and is the pinnacle of the honour system in Bhutan, taking precedence over all orders, decorations and medals. Since its institution, the award has been conferred on only four eminent personalities.

