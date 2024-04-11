PM Modi hits out at Congress, calls for voter retribution at Rajasthan rally

Nagaur, April 11
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a blistering attack on the Congress Party at an election rally in Rajasthan, accusing the party leadership of fostering appeasement politics and neglecting the inauguration of the Ram Temple.
He condemned the incidents of stone pelting at Ram Navami processions under the Congress regime in Rajasthan, demanding accountability for such sacrilegious acts. Addressing the crowd in the Karauli-Dholpur Lok Sabha constituency in support of BJP candidate Indu Devi Jatav, PM Modi underscored the significance of the upcoming elections, framing them as a pivotal moment to rejuvenate the vision of a developed Bharat. He emphasised that the election transcends the mere selection of an MP, urging voters to empower the agenda of progress and prosperity.
Highlighting the Congress’s “failure” to uplift the impoverished masses despite their rhetoric of poverty eradication, PM Modi asserted his administration’s success in lifting 25 crore people out of poverty. He criticised the Congress for neglecting farmers’ welfare and claimed credit for providing housing to four crore families.
PM Modi drew attention to the water scarcity plaguing several districts of Rajasthan under the Congress’s governance, contrasting it with the recent agreement between Rajasthan and Haryana governments to address the issue of drinking and irrigation water scarcity.
In a scathing rebuke, PM Modi accused the Congress of fostering a “paper-leak industry” and affirmed his government’s commitment to combating corruption. He vowed to take decisive action against corrupt individuals, dismissing any hindrance posed by the opposition alliance.
Urging voters to break previous records of voter turnout, PM Modi implored them to ensure BJP’s victory in every polling booth, underscoring the need for a resolute stance against wrongdoing. As the election fervor intensifies, PM Modi’s rallying cry resonates throughout Rajasthan, setting the stage for a decisive showdown at the polls.
