PM Modi: Naxals get emboldened when Congress comes to power

New Delhi, November 7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday talked about “the difficulty” in celebrating festivals in Chhattisgarh’s Surguja region, attributing it to the “policy of appeasement” adopted by the Congress government in the state.

PM Modi was addressing a poll rally in Bishrampur in Surajpur district, where he also alleged that the Congress had failed to contain Naxalism.

“Whenever the Congress comes to power, the resolve of terrorists and Naxals emboldens...The Congress government has failed to control Naxal violence,” the Prime Minister said. “Due to Congress’ policy of appeasement, it has become tough to celebrate festivals in the Surguja region of Chhattisgarh,” the PM said, adding several party workers had died in Naxal attacks in the state.

