PM Modi promises full Indian backing to Bhutan’s development plans

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, March 23

Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded a two-day state visit to Bhutan on Saturday during which he promised full Indian backing for Thimphu’s development needs. It was reflected in his announcement to provide Rs 10,000 crore for the Himalayan country’s annual plan for 2024-29.

The day began with PM Modi and his Bhutanese counterpart Tshering Tobgay inaugurating a modern hospital for women and children built with Indian assistance at Thimphu.

In a special gesture, King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck as well as Prime Minister Tobgay were present at the Paro International Airport to see off Prime Minister Modi.

“I am honoured by the special gesture by His Majesty the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, of coming to the airport as I leave for Delhi. Our talks will add even more vigour to the India-Bhutan friendship,” PM Modi posted on X. “A big thank you to my brother, PM Narendra Modi ji, for visiting us. Neither his busy schedule nor inclement weather could prevent him from fulfilling his promise to visit us. This must be the ‘Modi ki Guarantee’ phenomenon!” posted Tobgay on X.

During the visit, PM Modi was conferred the ‘Order of the Druk Gyalpo’ on Friday, the first foreign head of the government to receive the honour.

