PM Modi promises full Indian backing to Bhutan’s development plans

Sandeep Dikshit
New Delhi, March 23
Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded a two-day state visit to Bhutan on Saturday during which he promised full Indian backing for Thimphu’s development needs. It was reflected in his announcement to provide Rs 10,000 crore for the Himalayan country’s annual plan for 2024-29.
The day began with PM Modi and his Bhutanese counterpart Tshering Tobgay inaugurating a modern hospital for women and children built with Indian assistance at Thimphu.
In a special gesture, King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck as well as Prime Minister Tobgay were present at the Paro International Airport to see off Prime Minister Modi.
“I am honoured by the special gesture by His Majesty the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, of coming to the airport as I leave for Delhi. Our talks will add even more vigour to the India-Bhutan friendship,” PM Modi posted on X. “A big thank you to my brother, PM Narendra Modi ji, for visiting us. Neither his busy schedule nor inclement weather could prevent him from fulfilling his promise to visit us. This must be the ‘Modi ki Guarantee’ phenomenon!” posted Tobgay on X.
During the visit, PM Modi was conferred the ‘Order of the Druk Gyalpo’ on Friday, the first foreign head of the government to receive the honour.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal issues first direction from ED custody, say AAP sources
Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on Thursday
Delhi Police beef up security ahead of AAP's protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest
This comes after AAP decides to take out a candle march and ...
24-year-old Indian woman professional dies in car accident in US
Arshia Joshi loses her life in a tragic car accident in Penn...
IIT student on way to joining ISIS detained in Assam
The student was nabbed in Hajo area near Guwahati on Saturda...
‘Interference’: MEA summons German envoy over remarks on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest
Says ‘biased assumptions’ are unwarranted