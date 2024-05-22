 Porsche car accident in Pune: Juvenile's father, 2 pub employees sent in police custody : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Porsche car accident in Pune: Juvenile's father, 2 pub employees sent in police custody

Porsche car accident in Pune: Juvenile's father, 2 pub employees sent in police custody

The teenage boy's father, a real estate developer, and employees of Black Club pub Nitesh Shevani and Jayesh Gavkar, are produced before additional sessions judge SP Ponkshe

Porsche car accident in Pune: Juvenile's father, 2 pub employees sent in police custody

The boy, before the accident, had allegedly consumed alcohol at the pub. PTI



PTI

Pune, May 22

A sessions court here on Wednesday remanded the father of a 17-year-old juvenile allegedly involved in a car accident and two employees of a pub in police custody till May 24.

The teenage boy's father, a real estate developer, and employees of Black Club pub Nitesh Shevani and Jayesh Gavkar, were produced before additional sessions judge SP Ponkshe.

The boy, before the accident, had allegedly consumed alcohol at the pub.

Police registered a case against the teenager's father under Sections 75 and 77 of the Juvenile Justice Act, and against the owner and employees of two bars which the boy had visited before Sunday's accident for `serving alcohol to an underage person'.

According to the FIR, the real estate developer gave his son the car despite knowing that the boy did not have a driving licence, thus endangering his life, and allowed him to party even while knowing that he drinks alcohol.

A group of friends were returning on motorbikes around 3.15 am on Sunday after a party when the speeding Porsche allegedly driven by the boy hit one of the motorcycles at Kalyani Nagar junction, killing two riders, a man and a woman, both 24 years old.

While the boy is out on bail, the father was arrested from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The prosecution demanded police custody of seven days for the father and the other two, stating that the police wanted to investigate why the father allowed his son to drive the car which did not have a number plate.

They also need to investigate why the man absconded after a case was registered against the son. He had in his possession a simple no-frills mobile phone when arrested, and "the police need to investigate where are his other phones", said the public prosecutor.

Seeking police custody for Jayesh Gavkar, employee at Hotel Black Club, the prosecution said they wanted to find out against whose membership the juvenile and his friends were given entry.

The driver of the Porsche who was with the juvenile at the time of the accident had offered to drive, but the boy declined the offer, the prosecution claimed.

After hearing arguments, the judge remanded the three accused in police custody till May 24.

Elsewhere, the Juvenile Justice Board has issued a notice to the boy, asking him to appear before it on Wednesday, after police approached the board with a petition to review its bail order. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Shambhu: Thousands of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal, UP, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan farmers to hit ground zero

2
Pollywood

Punjab and Haryana High Court issues notice to Gurdas Maan

3
Ludhiana

Two FCI depot workers held for taking Rs 50K bribe

4
Punjab

Was pressured to carry out illegal acts: Former Punjab DGP VK Bhawra moves High Court

5
Diaspora

Hundreds of Sikhs carrying Khalistan flags show up for hearing on 3 Indians accused of killing Nijjar in Canada

6
Haryana

Their ‘Delhi chalo’ nixed by BJP, farmers threaten to block ML Khattar’s entry into Lok Sabha

7
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann recites poem ‘Kikli 2.0’ at Badal village during roadshow in favour of Bathinda candidate Gurmeet Khuddian

8
Chandigarh

Sippy Sidhu murder case: 2-judge Supreme Court bench recuses itself from hearing plea of accused

9
Diaspora

3 Indian-origin students killed in car crash in US

10
Punjab

A day ahead of PM Modi's rally, Patiala admn on tenterhooks over farmers’ demand for designated protest site

Don't Miss

View All
Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh

Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

Top News

Bomb threat email received by North Block, security officers conduct searches

Delhi's North Block receives bomb threat; security officers conduct searches

The North Block houses the Home Ministry

‘Correct discourse, maintain decorum’: EC raps BJP, Congress; asks to issue formal notes to star campaigners

‘Correct discourse, maintain decorum’: EC raps BJP, Congress; asks to issue formal notes to star campaigners

The poll body asked both the parties to desist from campaign...

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala

"Mera munda vi Sidhu varga hi hoshiar bane," said a middle-a...

Supreme Court slams former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren for ‘suppressing facts’; JMM leader withdraws plea against arrest

Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren can’t campaign in Lok Sabha election as Supreme Court refuses to entertain his plea against arrest in PMLA case

Soren withdraws his petition after a Bench led by Justice Di...

In a historic move, Norway, Ireland and Spain recognise Palestinian as a state

In a historic move, Norway, Ireland and Spain recognise Palestine as a state

Israel orders recall of ambassadors to Ireland and Norway


Cities

View All

Rail traffic back on track in Amritsar as farmers end blockade

Rail traffic back on track in Amritsar as farmers end blockade

Lulu Group International to start logistics, food processing centre in Punjab’s Amritsar

Dinesh Singh Babbu hits the road in Bhoa, says will use BADP funds for repair

We believe in walking the talk: Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

Amritsar: Tilling land beyond border fence, farmers feel ignored

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

INDIA VOTES 2024: 10 days to go, RSS bolsters BJP campaign with baithaks in Chandigarh

INDIA VOTES 2024: 10 days to go, RSS bolsters BJP campaign with baithaks in Chandigarh

Manish Tewari slams Yogi Adityanath for Covid ‘mismanagement’

Countering Manish Tewari’s remarks, Sanjay Tandon says ‘vote for me means vote for PM’

Punjab and Haryana High Court blasts UT Admn for cannabis chaos; slams unsatisfactory, casual efforts

Harmohan Dhawan's son Vikram has betrayed his father’s legacy: AAP

Swati Maliwal ‘assault’: Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar brought back to Delhi from Mumbai

Swati Maliwal ‘assault’: Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar brought back to Delhi from Mumbai

L-G Saxena supports Maliwal

‘Assault’ case: ‘Pressure on AAP leaders to malign me’, says Swati Maliwal

Man behind Delhi Metro graffiti targeting CM Arvind Kejriwal arrested from Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly

Kejriwal: Shah, Yogi called AAP supporters ‘Pakistani’

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala

Jalandhar, Ludhiana Police Commissioners transfered to non-election duties

INDIA VOTES 2024: Jalandhar turns into poll battleground with publicity blitz

Brar quits AAP, joins saffron party

Civic issues put on back burner in poll season

2 killed, 12 injured as bus collides with stationary truck in Punjab's Ludhiana

2 killed, 12 injured as bus collides with stationary truck in Punjab's Ludhiana

Jalandhar, Ludhiana Police Commissioners transfered to non-election duties

INDIA VOTES 2024: Congress’s Warring takes on BJP, AAP; promises real solutions for Punjab

Centre provided much to keep Ludhiana’s development on track, says Sampla

Student jumps off 7th floor of college building, dies

Want to be commoners’ voice: Dr Dharamvira

Want to be commoners’ voice: Patiala Congress candidate Dr Dharamvira Gandhi

INDIA VOTES 2024: 15.5 lakh to cast vote in Fatehgarh Sahib

Multani Mal Modi College, Patiala, pupils take part in fashion event

2 held with 5K tablets