Sandeshkhali cases: Supreme Court to hear Bengal’s plea against CBI probe today

IANS

New Delhi, April 28

The Supreme Court is slated to hear on Monday the plea filed by the West Bengal Government challenging the court-monitored CBI probe into land grabbing and extortion cases in Sandeshkhali.

In an order passed in the second week of April, the Calcutta High Court directed the CBI to commence its probe in the matter after creating a special investigation team (SIT) for that purpose.

A Division Bench asked the investigative agency to submit a detailed report to the HC following which the latter would decide on the next course of action. It directed the CBI to open a separate portal and email through which the victims in Sandeshkhali can register their complaints.

#Central Bureau of Investigation CBI #Supreme Court #West Bengal