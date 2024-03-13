Senior bureaucrat Rahul Singh appointed new CBSE chief

New Delhi, March 13
Senior bureaucrat Rahul Singh has been appointed chairperson of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), as part of a senior-level bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the Centre on Wednesday.
He will succeed Nidhi Chhibber, who has been named Adviser in the Niti Aayog.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Singh, a 1996-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Bihar cadre, as chairperson, CBSE, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.
He is currently Additional Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).
Chhibber will be advisor, NITI Aayog in the rank and pay of Additional Secretary by temporarily upgrading the post and extending her central deputation tenure by one year beyond March 24, 2024, it said.
A P Das Joshi, a 1994-batch IAS officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre, will be Additional Secretary, DoPT in place of Singh.
Rajeev Kumar Mital, Additional Secretary and Financial Advisor in the Department of Atomic Energy, has been appointed as Director General, National Mission for Clean Ganga under the Ministry of Jal Shakti.
Gyanesh Bharti will be Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Women and Child Development and Deepak Narain has been named as Additional Secretary & Financial Advisor, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.
