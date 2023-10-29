State-level differences should not impact INDIA alliance: Sharad Pawar

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 28

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday said while members of the INDIA alliance might have differences at the state level, there is also a feeling that all must fight the Lok Sabha polls together.

Varying views We have some views. A majority view (among Oppn parties) suggests everyone should come together for Parl polls. For Vidhan Sabha, we have a difference of opinion. — Sharad Pawar, NCP Chief

Pointing out that the trends of the recent Assembly polls suggest the wind is in favour of the Opposition, Pawar said he couldn’t say for now whether there could be a change at the national level.

“It is not so easy in state polls the way it is in the Lok Sabha elections. Among our colleagues, there is definitely a feeling we have to come together for LS polls. There is difficulty in some state elections. But for the LS, there is a feeling we should work together,” said Pawar while pointing out there were states where the Congress as well as regional parties were equally important and differences in such cases should be resolved by dialogue. In this respect, he cited the case of West Bengal where Mamata Banerjee-led TMC was “strong” but the Left or the Congress couldn’t be “bypassed”. The veteran leader also said PM Narendra Modi should give statements keeping his constitutional stature in mind. “A PM should give a statement keeping his constitutional stature in mind. I don’t know why he targeted me. But I think whatever he said is because he was not briefed rightly,” said Pawar.

