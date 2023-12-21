New Delhi, December 21
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday sent his reply to the Enforcement Directorate on its fresh summons.
The probe agency had issued a second summons and asked him to appear on December 21 in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam.
The CM has skipped the second summons, first issued on November 2.
Kejriwal, sending a reply to the ED, said the summons is politically motivated.
He said, “I am ready to accept every legal summons. This ED summons is also illegal like the previous one. The ED summons is politically motivated.”
He has demanded that the summons be withdrawn. Kejriwal left for Vipassana meditation course for 10 days in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district on Wednesday. The CM is expected to arrive in Delhi on December 30.
“Summons should be withdrawn. I lived my life with honesty and transparency. I have nothing to hide.” Kejriwal added.
The Aam Aadmi Party had released a statement after the second summons was issued against Kejriwal.
“They fear Arvind Kejriwal the most, his Delhi model the most. If today Sanjay Singh, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain join the BJP, they will be given a clean chit like Ajit Pawar and Chhagan Bhujbal were,” he said.
“This is a completely fake case only to target the AAP leadership. The BJP has not been able to produce a single evidence in court. It's just political vendetta to counter the growing popularity of AAP across the country,” he said.
The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Summons politically motivated, Arvind Kejriwal tells Enforcement Directorate
The probe agency had asked him to appear on December 21 in c...
Retired DSP's son detained in Parliament security breach case; Delhi Police question 2 more people
Saikrishna Jagali, a techie and son of a retired DSP, is pic...
Now you know why 143 MPs were suspended: Congress on Lok Sabha nod to 3 criminal law bills
97 Lok Sabha MPs and 46 Rajya Sabha MPs have been suspended ...
3 die in Kerala of Covid as 300 fresh cases reported in state
Active cases in the state reach 2,341