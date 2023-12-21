Summons politically motivated, Arvind Kejriwal tells Enforcement Directorate

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 21

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday sent his reply to the Enforcement Directorate on its fresh summons.

The probe agency had issued a second summons and asked him to appear on December 21 in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam.

The CM has skipped the second summons, first issued on November 2.

Kejriwal, sending a reply to the ED, said the summons is politically motivated.

He said, “I am ready to accept every legal summons. This ED summons is also illegal like the previous one. The ED summons is politically motivated.”

He has demanded that the summons be withdrawn. Kejriwal left for Vipassana meditation course for 10 days in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district on Wednesday. The CM is expected to arrive in Delhi on December 30.

“Summons should be withdrawn. I lived my life with honesty and transparency. I have nothing to hide.” Kejriwal added.

The Aam Aadmi Party had released a statement after the second summons was issued against Kejriwal.

“They fear Arvind Kejriwal the most, his Delhi model the most. If today Sanjay Singh, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain join the BJP, they will be given a clean chit like Ajit Pawar and Chhagan Bhujbal were,” he said.

“This is a completely fake case only to target the AAP leadership. The BJP has not been able to produce a single evidence in court. It's just political vendetta to counter the growing popularity of AAP across the country,” he said.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .

#Arvind Kejriwal #Enforcement Directorate