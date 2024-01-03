Supreme Court asks Lok Sabha Secretariat to respond to Mahua Moitra’s petition against her expulsion

Satya Prakash
New Delhi, January 3
The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Lok Sabha Secretariat to respond to TMC leader Mahua Moitra's petition challenging her expulsion from the House.
A Bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna, however, refused to allow Moitra -- who represented Krishnanagar constituency in West Bengal before her expulsion -- to take part in proceedings of the Lok Sabha.
"No, no. We will take it up when listed," the Bench told senior advocate AM Singhvi after he sought permission for Moitra to take part in House proceedings.
"Let reply be filed by first respondent (Lok Sabha Secretariat) in two weeks, rejoinder in three weeks thereafter," the Bench said, posting the matter for hearing in March.
It said her plea for interim relief would be considered after examining the Lok Sabha Secretariat's reply.
Moitra has challenged her expulsion that took place after the Lok Sabha adopted the report of its ethics committee that held her guilty of accepting gifts and illegal gratification from a businessman.
Moitra had equated her expulsion with hanging by a “kangaroo court” and alleged that a parliamentary panel was being weaponised by the government to force the opposition into submission.
