Suspension of Srinagar-based lecturer who appeared in SC over Article 370 revoked

Our Correspondent

Jammu, September 3

Government of Jammu and Kashmir has revoked the suspension of Srinagar-based lecturer Zahoor Ahmed Bhat who was suspended following his appearance in Supreme Court on August 23 in a matter related to abrogation of Article 370.

The suspension was revoked by School Education Department, J&K.

Directorate of School Education where he was attached after suspension stated in another order “consequent upon the withdrawal of order No. 251-JK (Edu) of 2023 dated 25-08-2023 issued under endorsement No. Edu-Lect/96/2023/(7272273) dated 25-08-2023 vide Govt order quoted under reference, Zahoor Ahmed Bhat Sr Lecturer, Pol Science is hereby relieved from this office today on 03-09 2023 and is directed to report to his original place of posting for further duties”.

Bhat is posted at Government Higher Secondary School Jawahar Nagar in Srinagar.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal had appeared for Bhat and had urged the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud led bench that suspension of the lecturer order was not fair.

Bhat had appeared as a petitioner-in-person in an interlocutory application in the matter of Article 370 and argued before the Constitution Bench on August 23.

After his suspension Bhat appeared before Subah Mehta, Joint Director, of School Education, Jammu, as part of an inquiry committee constituted by the Lt Governor’s and provided documents, including leave application and station leave permission.

Supreme Court had on August 28 asked the Attorney General of India to look into the suspension of the lecturer.

