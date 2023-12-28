To meet VIPs’ rush, Ayodhya hotels told to cancel bookings

Tribune News Service

Aksheev Thakur

New Delhi, December 27

The local administration of Ayodhya has asked the hotels to cancel bookings from January 20 to January 23. The rooms have to be reserved for the VVIPs and the special invitees who will visit Ayodhya for the consecration ceremony on January 22.

Requesting anonymity, a senior official in the Municipal Coporation, Ayodhya, told The Tribune that even if bookings were not directed to be cancelled, the general public could not step out from January 20 to 24.

Vinod Sharma, who runs a small hotel near the bus stand at Ayodhya said, “The administration’s order is a setback. We have to comply with it anyway. Moreover, bookings for my guest house are not done online.” Ahead of the consecration, the police and government officials will inspect all hotels. An employee at Ramachandra Hotel said: “The police and officials will visit the hotel. We had a few bookings which have been cancelled and money has been remitted. ”

The administration expects the landing of over a hundred planes with invitees and guests ahead of the consecration ceremony.