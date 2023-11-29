Tunnelling specialist Arnold Dix worships local deity after miraculous rescue of 41 workers

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 29

Arnold Dix, a global tunnelling specialist brought in for the Uttarkashi rescue mission on Wednesday, said the mission saw a miracle and he would visit the temple since he had made a vow to express gratitude there during the operation.

A few hours later, Dix was spotted praying at the shrine dedicated to the local deity, Baba Bokh Naag ji.

In addition to being a geologist, engineer and lawyer, Dix is the president of the International Tunnelling Underground Space Association, which is situated in Geneva. He said, “As a parent, it has been an honour for me to assist other parents in reuniting with their children. Recall that I predicted 41 people would return home unharmed by Christmas, at the outset.” Christmas would arrive early, Dix declared.

Arnold revealed the key to their accomplishment, saying, "We knew exactly what we wanted and we were calm. We collaborated brilliantly as a team, including the engineers, the best Army around, all the agencies, and the federal government. It was a pleasure to contribute to the mission's success."

The foreign expert described the mission as difficult. "What kinds of difficulties were avoided by us? He remarked, "But everybody knew we were bringing those men home."

It was just a matter of time until the rat miners physically dug a way out, and on Tuesday Dix was spotted worshipping at the temporary temple at the rescue site. "When faith and science come together,” Amit Malviya of the BJP shared the image and said, "International tunnelling expert Arnold Dix joins a priest in praying for the safe evacuation of 41 workers trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel, in Uttarakhand."